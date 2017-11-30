WBA President signs new 4-year contract

WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind has agreed to a new four-year contract to continue leading the association.

“I am delighted that Michelle and the Executive Committee have negotiated a new four-year contract,” said WBA Board Chair Dick Record. “Her history with WBA is a great one and she and the WBA deserve another four years together. The whole process makes me very happy.”

“I am proud and honored to represent an industry that does so much to serve its local communities,” Vetterkind said. “Wisconsin’s broadcasters are incredibly engaged. It’s a joy to work with you, our valued members.”

Vetterkind’s contract goes through the end of 2021.