WBA mentorship program renewed

Are you a young broadcaster looking for a mentor? Do you know one?

Your WBA’s Young Professionals Committee has a mentorship program is uses to connect those new to broadcasting with experienced veterans to help them through the first few years of their career. Hiring managers are also encouraged to suggest new employees for the mentorship program.

Applicants are matched with veterans in their field in broadcasting. We work to match mentees with non-competitors from other markets.

While it is not required, we highly encourage both parties to make efforts to meet in person if possible. Even in a world of incredible communication options, nothing can replace a simple face-to-face conversation.

To participate, contact Kyle Geissler at kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org.