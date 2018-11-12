WBA member stations win 22 Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy Awards

Seven different Wisconsin television stations won a total of 22 Emmy Awards during Saturday’s awards presentation by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The following Wisconsin stations won awards:
WKOW (1)
WGBA (1)
WITI (11)
WISN(3)
WMTV (1)
Milwaukee PBS (1)
Wisconsin Public Television (4)
The list of Wisconsin winners is below. The full list of winners is available here.
Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Evening Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+): WKOW
Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Morning Newscast: Larger Markets (1-50): WISN
Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Morning Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+): WGBA
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Spot News: WISN
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Investigative Series: WITI
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Light News Feature/Series: Wisconsin Public Television
Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Arts/Culture/Entertainment: Wisconsin Public Television
Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Business/Consumer: WITI
Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Crime: WITI
Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science: WITI
Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest: WITI
Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Military: WMTV
Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Religion: WITI
Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Sports: Wisconsin Public Television
Outstanding Achievement for Public Affairs/Current Affairs Programming – Program/Special: WMVS, Milwaukee PBS
Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment Programming –Program/Special/Series: WISN
Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Program Correspondent/Narrator/Performer: Carl Deffenbaugh, WITI
Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent –General Assignment Reporter: Jonathon Gregg, WITI
Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative Reporter : Bryan Polcyn, WITI
Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air – Graphics Arts/Animation/Art Direction/Set Design: Wisconsin Public Television
Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Editor – News: Andrew Konkle, WITI
Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Writer – News: LeeAnn Watson: WITI