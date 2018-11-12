WBA member stations win 22 Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy Awards

Seven different Wisconsin television stations won a total of 22 Emmy Awards during Saturday’s awards presentation by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The following Wisconsin stations won awards:

WKOW (1)

WGBA (1)

WITI (11)

WISN(3)

WMTV (1)

Milwaukee PBS (1)

Wisconsin Public Television (4)

The list of Wisconsin winners is below. The full list of winners is available here.

Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Evening Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+): WKOW

Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Morning Newscast: Larger Markets (1-50): WISN

Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Morning Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+): WGBA

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Spot News: WISN

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Investigative Series: WITI

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Light News Feature/Series: Wisconsin Public Television

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Arts/Culture/Entertainment: Wisconsin Public Television

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Business/Consumer: WITI

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Crime: WITI

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science: WITI

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest: WITI

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Military: WMTV

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Religion: WITI

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Sports: Wisconsin Public Television

Outstanding Achievement for Public Affairs/Current Affairs Programming – Program/Special: WMVS, Milwaukee PBS

Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment Programming –Program/Special/Series: WISN

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Program Correspondent/Narrator/Performer: Carl Deffenbaugh, WITI

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent –General Assignment Reporter: Jonathon Gregg, WITI

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative Reporter : Bryan Polcyn, WITI

Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air – Graphics Arts/Animation/Art Direction/Set Design: Wisconsin Public Television

Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Editor – News: Andrew Konkle, WITI

Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Writer – News: LeeAnn Watson: WITI