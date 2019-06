The WBA was on hand today for a NAB “Fly-In” event in Detroit.

The fly-in was for radio executives and focused on the automotive industry. Attendees learned about the future of audio consumption, how that future is being viewed by the auto industry, and maintaining radio’s prominence in the dashboard.

NAB officials also provided updates from Capitol Hill and talked about the 2020 elections.

This was the first time the NAB held a fly-in in Detroit.