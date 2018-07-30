WBA Hall of Famer offering anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training

WBA Hall of Famer Jill Geisler is offering anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training session through the Newseum and Freedom Forum Institute’s Power Shift Project. Here are the details:

The Newseum’s Freedom Forum Institute is offering unique anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for media organizations. The training was developed by Jill Geisler of Loyola University, a member of the Wisconsin Broadcast Hall of Fame, who teaches and coaches in newsrooms worldwide. The “Workplace Integrity” workshop brings co-workers together to focus on critical thinking, courageous conversations, and cultures of respect and trust.

On Sept. 5-6, Geisler will lead a Train-the-Trainers course for media organizations that want to deliver the Workplace Integrity curriculum in their own workplaces. Participants will experience the training, then learn to teach it, with customized coaching. They will leave with a certificate of completion and a complete teaching kit with slides, handouts and a facilitator’s guide. Here is a link to information and registration.

The Workplace Integrity training is part of the Newseum and Freedom Forum Institute’s Power Shift Project, which it launched in response to the sexual harassment scandals in media that surfaced in late 2017, sending shock waves through the industry. As the Freedom Forum Institute’s Fellow in Women’s Leadership, Geisler helps guide the project. Here’s more information.