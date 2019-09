WBA Hall of Famer was honored by the River Alliance of Wisconsin for his environmental advocacy.

Lindsay Wood Davis received the Lifetime Service Award at the River Alliance River Bash on Sept. 19 at Memorial Union in Madison.

Davis has paddled on more than 120 streams, rivers, estuaries, and lakes in the state. He’s built a reputation as an environmental advocate in Wisconsin.

This was the first ever Lifetime Service Award to be given by the River Alliance of Wisconsin.