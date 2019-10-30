WBA Hall of Fame video available

A half-hour program highlighting the 2019 WBA Hall of Fame inductees is available to view online and available for stations to air.

The program showcases the contributions of the four 2019 WBA Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductees: Clif Groth, Fannie Mason Steve, David L. Nelson, and Dean Maytag.

View video in Vimeo.

The show is available to all WBA television stations, free of charge. It can start airing anytime and is suitable for airing during the holiday season and thereafter as a way to highlight the importance of broadcasting in Wisconsin and the achievements of this year’s inductees. Airing the video is an excellent way to promote and enhance the image of the broadcasting industry in Wisconsin.

Stations interested in getting the captioned video file should contact contact@wi-broadcasters.org or call the WBA office at 608-255-2600 for more information.

We’d like to thank a few WBA member stations for their generous contribution of equipment, personnel, and/or facilities used in production of the 2019 Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame programs. Those stations include: WKOW-TV, Madison; WHA-TV-TV, Madison; WISN-TV, Milwaukee.

Special thanks for additional production support goes to: Tom Allen and Bob Goessling, WKOW-TV; Jan Wade and Ben Lorber, WISN-TV; Samantha Foxworthy, Hearst Broadcasting; University of Wisconsin Archives; Wisconsin State Historical Society; Jerry Apps; Wisconsin Public Television; Bev Greenberg, Project Pitch It; and Edna Schenauer. Additional thanks to: Patti Rand Allen, Dan Smith, Tucker Boyd of Hollingsworth Productions, Susan Lewandowski, and Jane Bartell, who has served as our executive producer on the Hall of Fame video project since 2004, and is the daughter of WBA Hall of Fame member, Jerry Bartell.