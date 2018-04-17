Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

WBA Gala award presenters announced

Published April 17, 2018

The radio and television personalities who will present the awards at the WBA Gala on May 5 have been announced.

The award presenters represent the stations that won Station of the Year awards at the last WBA Gala. Stations representing radio will present the television awards and stations representing television will present the radio awards.

The award presenters are as follows:

Large Market Music: WKTI-FM


Karen Dalessandro
Afternoon Host – KTI Country

Ryan Wild
Program Director

Medium Market Music: WAPL-FM


Ryan “Elwood” Bjorn
Brand Manager

Tim Hartt

Small Market Music: WCOW-FM

Arnie Andrews
Morning Show Host / Program Director

Ben Butler
Morning Show Host

Large Market News/Talk: WTMJ-AM

Melissa Barclay
Anchor:  “Wisconsin’s Afternoon News”

John Mercure
Host:  “Wisconsin’s Afternoon News”

Medium Market News/Talk: WCLO-AM


Tim Bremel
Operations Manager, Host of “Your Talk Show”

Chet Daniels
Announcer/Promotions & Digital Coordinator

Small Market News/Talk: WBEV-AM

Craig Warmbold
News Director

Cale Zomer
Content Director

Large Market Television: WISN-TV

Andy Choi
WISN 12 News This Morning Anchor/Reporter

Sheldon Dutes
WISN 12 News This Morning Anchor/Reporter

Medium Market Television: WKOW-TV

George Smith
News Anchor

Amber Noggle
News Anchor

Small Market Television: WKBT-TV


Lisa Klein
News Anchor

Mike Thompson
News Anchor

