WBA Gala award presenters announced

The radio and television personalities who will present the awards at the WBA Gala on May 5 have been announced.

The award presenters represent the stations that won Station of the Year awards at the last WBA Gala. Stations representing radio will present the television awards and stations representing television will present the radio awards.

The award presenters are as follows:

Large Market Music: WKTI-FM



Karen Dalessandro

Afternoon Host – KTI Country



Ryan Wild

Program Director

Medium Market Music: WAPL-FM



Ryan “Elwood” Bjorn

Brand Manager



Tim Hartt

Small Market Music: WCOW-FM

Arnie Andrews

Morning Show Host / Program Director

Ben Butler

Morning Show Host