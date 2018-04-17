WBA Gala award presenters announced

The radio and television personalities who will present the awards at the WBA Gala on May 5 have been announced.
The award presenters represent the stations that won Station of the Year awards at the last WBA Gala. Stations representing radio will present the television awards and stations representing television will present the radio awards.
For more on the gala, click here.
The award presenters are as follows:
Large Market Music: WKTI-FM
Karen Dalessandro
Afternoon Host – KTI Country
Ryan Wild
Program Director
Medium Market Music: WAPL-FM
Ryan “Elwood” Bjorn
Brand Manager
Tim Hartt
Small Market Music: WCOW-FM
Arnie Andrews
Morning Show Host / Program Director
Ben Butler
Morning Show Host