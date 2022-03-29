Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

WBA Gala award presenters announced

Published March 29, 2022
The radio and television personalities who will present the awards at the WBA Gala on May 7 have been announced.
 
The award presenters represent the stations that won Station of the Year awards last year. Stations representing radio will present the television awards and stations representing television will present the radio awards.
 
There’s no official theme this year. We are just excited to get everybody back together! Registration deadline is April 27.
 
Tickets are $75/each. Tables of ten are available. Register Here.
 
 
The award presenters are as follows:
 
Large Market TV: WISN-TV
 

Diana Gutiérrez

Lindsey Slater
 
Medium Market TV: WKOW-TV
 

Amber Noggle

George Smith

Small Market TV: WSAW-TV

Kassandra Sepeda

Jeff Thelen

Large Market Music: WJQM

Fish

DJ Fusion

Medium Market Music: WOZZ-FM

Paul Belky

Nikki Montgomery

Small Market Music: WCOW-FM

Arnie Andrews

Ben Butler

Large Market News/Talk: WTMJ-AM

Debbie Lazaga

Melissa Barclay

Medium Market News/Talk: WOMT-AM

Jim Medley

Emily Tillman

Small Market News/Talk: WBEV-AM

Tom Rehfeldt

Amy Brandt

Register for the Gala

