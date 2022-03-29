WBA Gala award presenters announced

The radio and television personalities who will present the awards at the WBA Gala on May 7 have been announced.

The award presenters represent the stations that won Station of the Year awards last year. Stations representing radio will present the television awards and stations representing television will present the radio awards.

There’s no official theme this year. We are just excited to get everybody back together! Registration deadline is April 27. Tickets are $75/each. Tables of ten are available. Register Here.

The award presenters are as follows:

Large Market TV: WISN-TV

Medium Market TV: WKOW-TV

Small Market TV: WSAW-TV

Large Market Music: WJQM

Medium Market Music: WOZZ-FM

Small Market Music: WCOW-FM

Large Market News/Talk: WTMJ-AM

Medium Market News/Talk: WOMT-AM

Small Market News/Talk: WBEV-AM

