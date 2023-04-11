WBA Gala award presenters announced

The radio and television personalities who will present the awards at the WBA Gala on May 6 have been announced.

The award presenters represent the stations that won Station of the Year awards last year. Stations representing radio will present the television awards and stations representing television will present the radio awards.

There’s no official theme this year. We are just excited to get everybody back together! Registration deadline is April 27.

Tickets are $75/each. Tables of ten are available. Register Here.

Staying the night?

Book your room at the Madison Marriott West for $149/night before the deadline of April 14!

The award presenters are as follows:

Large Market TV: WISN-TV

Derrick Rose

Anchor Kristin Pierce

Anchor/Reporter

Medium Market TV: WKOW-TV

Amber Noggle

Anchor Lance Veeser

Anchor

Small Market TV: WSAW-TV

Dale Ryman

Anchor/Executive Producer Kassandra Sepeda

Anchor/Producer

Large Market Music: WLSP-LP, WLUM-FM

Colin Lessig

WLSP-LP, Production Manager Jon Adler

ALUM-FM, Morning Show Host

Medium Market Music: WIFC-FM

Paul Belky

Music Director/Assistant Brand Manager/Host Dave Kallaway

Morning Host on Kallaway On The Rise

Small Market Music: WLKG-FM, WCOW-FM

Nancy Douglass

Lake 96.1 – WLKG, Owner/General Manager Suzanne Hoffman

Sparta-Tomah Broadcasting, General Manager

Large Market News and Talk: WTMJ-AM

Debbie Lazaga

Traffic Reporter/News Anchor Sandy Maxx

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Co-Host

Medium Market News and Talk: WOMT-AM

Jim Medley

Operations Manager Emily Freitag

Director of New Media

Small Market News and Talk: WBEV-AM

LA Bass-Edgar

On Air Voice and Program Producer Tom Rehfeldt

Broadcaster and Production Specialist

SPONSORS