WBA Gala award presenters announced

In the News

The radio and television personalities who will present the awards at the WBA Gala on May 6 have been announced.

The award presenters represent the stations that won Station of the Year awards last year. Stations representing radio will present the television awards and stations representing television will present the radio awards.

There’s no official theme this year. We are just excited to get everybody back together! Registration deadline is April 27.

Tickets are $75/each. Tables of ten are available. Register Here.

Staying the night?

Book your room at the Madison Marriott West for $149/night before the deadline of April 14!

The award presenters are as follows:

Large Market TV: WISN-TV

Derrick Rose
Anchor
Kristin Pierce
Anchor/Reporter

Medium Market TV: WKOW-TV

Amber Noggle
Anchor
Lance Veeser
Anchor

Small Market TV: WSAW-TV

Dale Ryman
Anchor/Executive Producer
Kassandra Sepeda
Anchor/Producer

Large Market Music: WLSP-LP, WLUM-FM

Colin Lessig
WLSP-LP, Production Manager
Jon Adler
ALUM-FM, Morning Show Host

Medium Market Music: WIFC-FM

Paul Belky
Music Director/Assistant Brand Manager/Host
Dave Kallaway
Morning Host on Kallaway On The Rise

Small Market Music: WLKG-FM, WCOW-FM

Nancy Douglass
Lake 96.1 – WLKG, Owner/General Manager
Suzanne Hoffman
Sparta-Tomah Broadcasting, General Manager

Large Market News and Talk: WTMJ-AM

Debbie Lazaga
Traffic Reporter/News Anchor
Sandy Maxx
Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Co-Host

Medium Market News and Talk: WOMT-AM

Jim Medley
Operations Manager
Emily Freitag
Director of New Media

Small Market News and Talk: WBEV-AM

LA Bass-Edgar
On Air Voice and Program Producer
Tom Rehfeldt
Broadcaster and Production Specialist 
Register for the Gala

