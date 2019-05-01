Meet your WBA Gala award presenters

Radio and television personalities will present the awards at the WBA Gala on Saturday. The award presenters represent the stations that won Station of the Year awards at the last WBA Gala. Stations representing radio will present the television awards and stations representing television will present the radio awards.
The award presenters are as follows:
Large Market Music: WLMV-FM
Lupita Montoto
Account Executive
On Air Midday Personality
Luis Montoto
Programming Director
Medium Market Music: WAPL-FM
Ryan “Elwood” Bjorn
Brand Manager
Kaytie Fajfar
Digital Coordinator
Small Market Music: WLKG-FM
Courtney Bieber
Co-Host Lake 961’s “Good Morning Wisconsin”
Melody Judge
Co-Host Lake 961’s “Good Morning Wisconsin”
Large Market News/Talk: WTMJ-AM
Doug Russell
Sports Anchor/Reporter
Jane Matenaer
Co-Host: “Wisconsin’s Morning News”
Medium Market News/Talk: WCLO-AM
Stan Stricker
Host of Southern Wisconsin’s Afternoon News
Tim Beggs
Host of Southern Wisconsin’s Morning News
Small Market News/Talk: WBEV-AM (filing in for WRJO-FM)
Craig Warmbold
News Director
Cale Zomer
Content Director
Large Market Television: WISN-TV
Adrienne Pedersen
Co-Anchor “12 News This Morning”
Sheldon Dutes
Co-Anchor “12 News This Morning”
Medium Market Television: WISC-TV
Haddie McLean
Now Morning Meteorlogist
Leah Linscheid
Now Morning Anchor
Small Market Television: WSAW-TV
Jeff Thelen
Evening Anchor
Kassandra Sepeda
Morning Anchor
