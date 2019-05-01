Meet your WBA Gala award presenters

Radio and television personalities will present the awards at the WBA Gala on Saturday. The award presenters represent the stations that won Station of the Year awards at the last WBA Gala. Stations representing radio will present the television awards and stations representing television will present the radio awards.

For more on the gala, click here.

The award presenters are as follows:

Large Market Music: WLMV-FM



Lupita Montoto

Account Executive

On Air Midday Personality



Luis Montoto

Programming Director

Medium Market Music: WAPL-FM



Ryan “Elwood” Bjorn

Brand Manager



Kaytie Fajfar

Digital Coordinator

Small Market Music: WLKG-FM



Courtney Bieber

Co-Host Lake 961’s “Good Morning Wisconsin”



Melody Judge

Co-Host Lake 961’s “Good Morning Wisconsin”

Large Market News/Talk: WTMJ-AM



Doug Russell

Sports Anchor/Reporter



Jane Matenaer

Co-Host: “Wisconsin’s Morning News”

Medium Market News/Talk: WCLO-AM



Stan Stricker

Host of Southern Wisconsin’s Afternoon News



Tim Beggs

Host of Southern Wisconsin’s Morning News

Small Market News/Talk: WBEV-AM (filing in for WRJO-FM)



Craig Warmbold

News Director



Cale Zomer

Content Director

Large Market Television: WISN-TV



Adrienne Pedersen

Co-Anchor “12 News This Morning”



Sheldon Dutes

Co-Anchor “12 News This Morning”

Medium Market Television: WISC-TV



Haddie McLean

Now Morning Meteorlogist



Leah Linscheid

Now Morning Anchor

Small Market Television: WSAW-TV



Jeff Thelen

Evening Anchor



Kassandra Sepeda

Morning Anchor

Remember to share your photos with us using #wbagala and you can follow us on Twitter @wibroadcasters and on Snapchat at wibroadcasters.

Get the full list of winners as soon as it’s released at the end of the night on our social channels and at wi-broadcasters.org.

Watch the Station of the Year presentations LIVE on the WBA Facebook page.