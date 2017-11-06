WBA Foundation & WBA: A Strong Partnership

I am pleased to have the honor of serving as Chair of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation (WBAF). Foundation President and CEO, Michelle Vetterkind, provides outstanding leadership for the WBAF. I am happy to report that your Foundation is well positioned to be a strong partner with the WBA during 2018.

Communication with the WBA membership and the WBA board has become consistent and effective through Foundation reports in the WBA newsletter and WBAF reports presented at WBA board and Executive Committee meetings. Attendance at these meetings provides an excellent opportunity for WBA board members to provide direct feedback and guidance regarding the Foundation’s core activities of fundraising, public affairs, education and historic preservation. The WBA and WBAF joint board meeting that is held each year prior to the start of the summer convention provides the members of both boards the opportunity to communicate directly with one another.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame located in the Hilton Milwaukee City Center will be “front and center” for the WBA membership this summer. The 2018 WBA Summer Convention is being held at the Hilton June 20 and 21. This will provide all attendees the opportunity to see the wonderful Wall of Fame created by Mark Warren and Susan Lewandowski. This display of WBA Hall of Fame inductee plaques and videos is amazing! The video kiosk allows visitors to search and view the wonderful videos produced by Jane Bartell et al that tell the story of each of the 140 members of the WBA Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame exhibit is located in the hotel’s main corridor just up the steps from its main entrance. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the WBA Wall(s) of Fame.

The WBA and WBAF successfully established the Rick Jowett Fellowship in August of this year. The WBA and the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) co-sponsored a Drive-In Short Course for visual journalists. The event was held at the Pyle Center on the UW-Madison Campus. A reception and presentation on Aug. 18 provided the perfect venue for Michelle to announce the Rick Jowett Fellowship. The Fellowship is intended to create an opportunity for photojournalists of our member stations and educational institutions to apply for financial support that will allow them to participate in workshops or other training to further develop their visual journalism skills. The Drive-In Short Course was attended by 55 individuals from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Minnesota. It was an outstanding success made possible by Michelle’s leadership and the excellent work of Linda Baun and Liz Boyd.

Your WBA Foundation is planning to produce at least one gubernatorial and one U.S. Senate debate in 2018. Planning is underway and the selection of venues will be completed early next year. The format for each debate will follow the success of last year’s U.S. Senate debate that was held in Green Bay. We will also be inviting our member stations to jointly participate in the planning and production of each debate. The debates will most likely be held in late September or October of 2018. The selection of a date for each debate will depend on the schedule of the candidates and the Senate sessions.

Please continue to monitor and contribute to the WBANewsroom.com . The site is a wonderful resource for members, students, and others who are practicing or interested in journalism and its role in keeping Wisconsin citizens informed. It is a great place for stations to share stories and events that enriched the communities they serve. Also check out the Student Storytellers section that provides users of the site with the opportunity to learn how today’s aspiring journalists believe information can be presented and distributed to attract and reach those that consume media via non-broadcast platforms. Student Storytellers is also an excellent recruitment resource for stations seeking individuals to join their multi-platform news and information operations.

The Foundation remains strong under the direction of Michelle Vetterkind. We are seeking opportunities to extend our support of Association initiatives that will increase the visibility of the contributions and role that broadcasters make and have in the State of Wisconsin. We need your financial support so that we can continue to establish a lasting legacy for our Association and its Members. As a part of your financial planning, please consider a contribution to the WBA Foundation and/or becoming a member of the Foundation Legacy Club. All levels of giving are needed and are beneficial to our mission. Please contact the WBA for information about how to make your contribution with a check or your credit card.

David Sanks

Chair

Wisconsin Broadcaster Association Foundation