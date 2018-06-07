WBA Foundation to focus on general election debates

After much deliberation and discussion, the WBA Foundation Board has decided to withdraw its offer to hold live broadcast primary debates for the Republican U.S. Senate primary and Democratic gubernatorial primary.

The WBA Foundation will instead focus its efforts on continuing its more than 30 year tradition of holding general election debates. Details regarding the debates in the races for U.S. Senate and Governor of Wisconsin will be announced at a later date and will be offered on television and radio stations across the state.

“There is a lot of interest in these primary elections, which is why we initially made an attempt to hold these debates.” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “By withdrawing the offer for primary debates, others can now pursue candidate forums in their respective primaries.” Vetterkind added. “Broadcasters remain committed to helping Wisconsin voters make informed decisions at the ballot box and the WBA Foundation is looking forward to playing an important role in that process this fall.”

Questions or inquiries about the debates should be directed to debate@wbafoundation.org.