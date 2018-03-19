WBA Foundation expands debates to statewide primaries

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation is expanding its election year tradition of hosting broadcast debates by adding debates for this year’s statewide primary races. The hour-long debates for the Democratic gubernatorial race and Republican U.S. Senate race will be offered to radio and television stations across the state for live or delayed broadcast.

“The high level of interest in this year’s elections prompted us to organize debates for the hotly-contested statewide primaries,” WBA Foundation President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “We are proud that Wisconsin’s broadcasters can bring the citizens forums that can help them be informed voters.”

The Democratic candidates for governor will debate Friday, July 13 at 7 p.m. in Madison at the studios of NBC15 (WMTV-TV) in Madison. The Republican candidates for U.S. Senate will debate Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m. in Wausau at the studios of WSAW-TV. Broadcasters in the Madison and Wausau/Rhinelander markets will be invited to participate in the debate. Moderators and panelists will be announced at a later date.

In order to promote a good exchange of ideas in the time available for each debate, candidate participation in the debates could be limited. Any criteria for determining which candidates will be invited to participate will be released after the June 1 candidate filing deadline.

The WBA Foundation plans to hold debates for the general election candidates in the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. Details of those debates will be announced at a later date.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 14.