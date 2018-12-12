WBA establishes Legislative Committee

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is establishing a Legislative Committee made up of WBA members in each of Wisconsin’s eight Congressional Districts.

The committee was approved by the WBA Board to increase member involvement in legislative issues. Members of the committee will be involved in planning the WBA State Legislative Day in January, the WBA’s Washington DC trip in February, and other events and meetings as needed.

“WBA members have always been strongly invested in our association and this committee gives them the opportunity to get even closer to the legislative process,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “This will get lawmakers closer to the people who lead the radio and TV stations that are making a difference in their communities.”

The committee will be chaired by incoming WBA Board Vice Chair-Television, Don Vesely, WMTV-TV in Madison and Tom Walker from Mid-West Family Broadcasting, in his role as a member of the NAB Board, will serve as Vice Chair. Members of the committee are:





For many years, Roger Utnehmer served the WBA as a leader on legislative issues on the state and national level. The WBA thanks Roger for his countless hours of service and his enthusiastic advocacy for broadcasters and the valuable service they provide to local communities.

The committee will meet at the WBA State Legislative Day on Jan. 30 in Madison.