WBA celebrates four broadcasters added to Hall of Fame

Four new names were added to the WBA Hall of Fame on Thursday night during the induction event at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake as a part of the WBA Summer Conference.

The four inductees are:

Joanne Williams more than 45 years in broadcasting has won her accolades and the respect of her fellow broadcasters and the members of the community she has dedicated herself to serving.

Bob Meyer is known by farmers across Wisconsin for his booming voice and dedication to agriculture.

Dr. Jonathan Øverby has bult a career of success with the core belief that “music has the power to bridge cultural divides and increase the understanding of diverse groups worldwide.”

Al Lancaster earned a reputation over this more than 40-year career as a leader of stations that succeed by numerous measures, including community service.

View each of their Hall of Fame videos and bios by clicking on their names above.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame was created in 1989 to honor broadcasters that have devoted a minimum of 15 years to the broadcasting industry including a minimum of 10 years as a Wisconsin broadcaster. The award recognizes an individual’s history of exemplary leadership in community and statewide service as a broadcast professional. The Hall of Fame is housed at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center and at the WBA Hall of Fame website: www.wisconsinbroadcastingmuseum.org.

With this year’s inductees, the WBA Hall of Fame membership roll grows to 160 members.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association also recognized four Local Broadcast Legends Thursday during the WBA Summer Conference:

Dan Breeden‘s name is synonymous with weather in the La Crosse area because of his dedication to meteorology and the many connections he’s made in the community. Doug Erdman is a Shawano County institution with a reputation for hard work, professionalism, and community service.

Gene Mueller is known in Milwaukee radio for his humor, quick wit, deep knowledge of news, politics, sports, pop culture, and for having a legendary work ethic. John Murphy has been on the radio in the Eau Claire area since 1982, embedded in the community and making a difference in local charitable efforts.

The Local Broadcast Legends Award is a great honor and recognition for individuals that work behind the scenes and within their communities fulfilling the commitment broadcasters have made to serve their local communities. They are individuals who exemplify localism. This award is a means to extend recognition of these individuals beyond their local communities.

The WBA Hall of Fame inductions mark the end of the 2023 Summer Conference. The Summer Conference returns to the Hotel Retlaw in Fond du Lac June 19-20, 2024. See you there!