WBA brings broadcasters together at Summer Conference

The WBA Summer Conference is underway at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake.

On Wednesday, members heard from WKBT-TV News Director Anne Paape and Kevin Benz from i-Media Strategies about finding ways to go investigative reporting everyday.

Benz also lead a session about building a happy workplace.

Sales teams heard from WBA Hall of Famer Chris Lytle who talked about building relationships your competitors can’t steal.

And Ryan Brown from Ignite led a session most everyone can benefit from: How to negotiate.

Engineering Day is also underway with a full house hearing from experts about cyber security, ATSC 3.0, podcasting, and other topics.

The WBA hosted a job fair in the afternoon to connect job seekers with radio and TV stations.

Broadcasters then heard from DC Attorney David Oxenford about recent updates from the FCC.

The WBA’s Legislative Committee then convened to update members about legislative issues on the federal and state level.

Check back for more photos and more details from the conference!