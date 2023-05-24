WBA Board approves Diversity Statement

The WBA Board approved a Diversity Statement at its April meeting. The statement was recommended by the WBA Diversity Committee:

The Wisconsin Broadcasters’ Association (WBA) supports initiatives that improve diversity in broadcasting and creates new opportunities for women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other underrepresented communities. Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is evident in our programs and partnerships with diverse leaders through the WBA’s Diversity Committee as well as other organizations and leaders in the state of Wisconsin.