WBA Awards program, disqualification video released

Don’t Get DisqualifiedThe 2019 WBA Awards for Excellence brochure is out and it includes some changes. Copies are in the mail, but you can also download it here.

Here’s a message from your WBA Awards Committee:

Salut Fellow Broadcasters,

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards for Excellence 2019, “An Evening in Paris,” will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton. It is your annual chance to showcase your station’s talented people, and see our collective strength and enthusiasm as an industry.

Here are some things to keep in mind to make it a great evening, and increase your odds of winning:

The entry deadline is Wednesday, January 8 at 11:59 PM CST (hard stop).

There will be a new promotional category for image promotion.

There is no annual special category this year.

The entries in the social and digital now count towards Station of the Year.

Third place now receive certificates. (The points still count though.)

As always, watch your entries length to make sure you do not exceed the limits and get disqualified.

Entry fees are now TV $45/Radio $35/LPFM $20

There was much lively conversation about all of the above changes. Your WBA Awards for Excellence Committee is a passionate bunch who listens to your feedback and does its best to keep the Gala vibrant and growing.

We don’t want your awards entry to be disqualified. We hope this sad story about a disqualification from the last awards contest will inspire you:

Find more tips to avoid disqualifications here.

If you are unclear on anything through this process, please pick up the phone and call Madame Linda Baun at the WBA office (608-729-1480). She is very responsive and most questions will be answered within 24 hours.

One final note: Entries open on Dec. 1 and close on Jan. 8, 2020. Remember to pay attention to the rules and you are d’or (golden in French).

Best of luck!

Kelly Radandt

Co-Chair, WBA Awards Committee

Woodward Radio Group

Appleton/Oshkosh/Green Bay

kradandt@wcinet.com

Dean Maytag

Co-Chair, WBA Awards Committee

Milwaukee

Mayday314@gmail.com