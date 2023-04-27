WBA Awards Gala sold out

The 2023 WBA Awards Gala has sold out. The ballroom at the Madison Marriott West will be full of more than 400 attendees on the evening of May 6.

The theme for this year’s gala is “An Evening in Paris.”

Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations submitted 1,502 entries to the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards for Excellence contest. A total of 113 stations submitted entries.

Stations are competing for awards in numerous categories for news, sports, weather, advertising, public service, and digital and social media. Stations are also competing for Station of the Year and News Operation of the Year awards that are determined based on points earned by winning awards in other categories.