WBA Awards Gala going ‘vintage’

Hopefully everyone enjoyed some fun in the sun this summer! Now it’s time to fall into a new season…award season. The best season of all!

Start gathering all your best work from this past year and submit your entries for the WBA 2023 Awards for Excellence! This competition offers recognition with and of your peers, the community, and your individual and departmental station efforts and overall excellence! Plus, all entries count towards the Station of the Year or News Operation of the Year. Who wouldn’t want the prestige, and a station promo with that voiceover!?

And all of this builds up to a totally rad night. This year for the WBA awards gala we are all vintage! Join us for a night of excitement. We are vibing relics from retro eras, like disco balls to atomic-era inspired energy. It will be gnarly!

Before you submit all your entries, there are a few important changes for this year to keep in mind:

-Check the general rules for a note about the use of AI (it’s strongly discouraged)

-Best Online Personality is no longer included in the Radio News and Talk News Operation of the Year award calculation

-There are no special award categories this year

-For Best Significant Community Impact, we’ve removed the minimum length requirement and changed “may include” a PDF to “must include” a PDF

-The two Best Interview categories have been changed to a maximum entry length of 15 minutes.

Entries are due Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. CST. Winners are announced at the gala. Save the date Saturday, May 4 2024.

So, start planning your decade-inspired outfit: a mix of vintage style from the roaring 20s to midcentury modern pieces, far out feathers, beads, and stones from the 60s, to shoulder pads and neat neon outfits from the 80s and 90s. And don’t forget about our groovy after party! An eclectic night of totally tubular good times!

See ya there,

Heather A. Reese

PBS Wisconsin