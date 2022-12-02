WBA Awards competition opens, deadline Jan. 11

You can start submitting your award winning entries for the WBA Awards for Excellence RIGHT NOW!

Here are updates to your WBA Awards program

Social and Digital Media

The past few years social and digital media categories have been separate from the others and even had a ‘Social and Digital Media Station of The Year’ Award. The Awards Committee has decided to take the plunge and consolidate those categories under the Television, Radio News/Talk and Radio Music divisions. Just like all the other categories you’ve come to know and love, the social and digital media categories will be part of the point accumulation that will be tallied and used to determine the major ‘News Operation of The Year’ and ‘Station of The Year’ Awards.

Tiebreaker formula

After a large number of ties in the last contest, including a Station of the Year Award, the committee decided the one-layer tiebreaker formula that had been used needed to be modified. A detailed explanation of how the new and improved system will work is in the Awards for Excellence booklet. Be sure to check that out, and all the rules to follow in each category to make sure you get all the credit you can for each entry.

Want to avoid awards disqualifications? Check out this recent article from WBA Awards Committee member Heather Storm:

The WBA Awards Gala will be Saturday, May 6 at the Madison Marriott West.