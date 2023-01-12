WBA Awards competition draws 1,502 entries

Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations have submitted 1,502 entries to the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards for Excellence contest.

The submission deadline for the 2022 awards was Wednesday night. A total of 113 stations submitted entries.

“Wisconsin’s broadcasters have a lot to proud of from what they did in 2022,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “We’re excited to see so many stations participating in the contest. We look forward to celebrating with them at the Madison Marriott West on May 6.”

Stations are competing for awards in numerous categories for news, sports, weather, advertising, public service, and digital and social media. Stations are also competing for Station of the Year and News Operation of the Year awards that are determined based on points earned by winning awards in other categories.

The awards will be handed out at the WBA Awards Gala on May 6 at the Madison Marriott West.