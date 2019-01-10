WBA Award submissions break another record

Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations broke another record by submitting 1,786 entries to the Wisconsin Broadcasters Associations Awards for Excellence. Last year stations submitted 1,784 entries. Submissions have increased during each of the last 14 annual competitions.

The submission deadline for the 2018 awards was Wednesday night. A total of 123 stations participated.

Stations are competing for awards in numerous categories for news, sports, weather, advertising, public service, and digital and social media. Stations are also competing for Station of the Year and News Operation of the Year awards that are determined based on points earned by winning awards in other categories.

“Wisconsin truly has committed broadcasters,” said WBA Awards Committee Co-Chair Dean Maytag. “Wisconsin communities benefit from all this great work.”

“I continue to be blown away by the amount of passion shown by our association members to showcase their good work in our industry,” said WBA Awards Committee Co-Chair Kelly Radandt. “Good competitors raise the level of play for all of us.”

“The WBA Awards for Excellence show us the best of what Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations do for their local communities,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “We can’t wait to celebrate their great work at the WBA Awards Gala.”

The awards will be handed out at the WBA Awards Gala on May 4 at the Madison Marriott West.