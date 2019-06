A retired Wausau TV veteran died unexpectedly last week.

Mark Oliver, 65, died Wednesday at his home. He worked for WAOW-TV for 40 years as the station’s marketing director. He retired in September 2017.

“Mark was truly a friend to everyone he met and a wonderful example of how one person can quietly have such a profound impact on so many,” said WAOW-TV General Manager Curtis Miles.

No service will be held. The family wishes no flowers to be sent. Memorials sent to the family.