Wausau stations’ holiday campaign breaks record

An annual holiday fundraising campaign put on by two Wausau TV stations has broken a record.

WSAW NewsChannel 7 and FOX WZAW’s annual “Share Your Holidays” campaign raised $95,811 from viewers and matching grants, topping the previous record of $90,942 set in 2016.

The money raised benefits the food pantries at the Salvation Army of Wausau and The Neighbors’ Place. Viewers also donated hundreds of pounds of non-perishable food.

“Overwhelmed, blown away, touched,” said Jeff Thelen, WSAW anchor and campaign coordinator. “I should say I’m surprised but I’m not because it’s been nothing but generosity from the start of this effort 15 years ago.”

The campaign came to a close with a half-hour special simulcast on both stations where the total money raised was announced. The special revealed the food insecurities and needs facing area families and also shared more about the history of “Share Your Holidays.”

Share Your Holidays has raised more than $600,000 since its inception.