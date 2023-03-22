Wausau station finalist for CMB Station of the Year award

A Wausau radio station is one of five finalists in its market category to be named the Christian Music Broadcasters Station of the Year.

89Q (WCLQ) and the other finalists will be judged by a panel of radio professionals primarily outside of the Christian music industry.

“I love our team, they work very hard, and I think if anything, this is an honor for them more than anyone else,” said Coy Sawyer, General Manager, 89Q.

Sawyer said while the station holds the nomination in high regard, the station’s primary goal is to build connections and share their faith with others.

“Whether we get it or not, it’s really God’s glory,” said Sawyer. “If we get it, wonderful, but just the fact that they’ve noticed us and have been nominated in Wausau, Wisconsin, to be one of the top five small market stations in the country really is exciting and we’re very grateful.”

The station also hosts a broadcast mentoring program for high school students.

The winner of the station of the year will be announced in June.