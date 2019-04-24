WAPL wins Station of the Year honors

WAPL-FM in Appleton was named Station of the Year at the Wisconsin Area Music Industries (WAMI) Awards on April 14. The Woodward-owned station was nominated in the People’s Choice Radio Station category for northeast Wisconsin.

WAMI recognizes the contributions and accomplishments of individuals in the Wisconsin music

industry and provides music business educational opportunities to its members and the public.

This is WAPL’s fourth Radio Station of the Year – Northeast Division Award in the past six years.