Want to anchor? Now is your chance

I’ve worked a WSAW-TV for nearly 13 years. In that time I’ve done just about every job in the newsroom—on air and behind the scenes. I’ve never been a fulltime anchor or reporter, but have anchored and reported on holidays. It’s really exciting!

If you’re looking to get a little more air time, the holidays are your chance.

And if you won’t be getting together with your family this year, you might as well make the most of it.

Best reasons to volunteer to work holidays:

Opens the door for other anchoring opportunities Holiday pay incentive Great for the reel! Free food? – My company always provides dinner to working holiday staff Viewers are a little more forgiving if you stumble

Heather Poltrock

WSAW-TV, Wausau