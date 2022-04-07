Wallace joins WBA Young Professionals Committee

Kyle Wallace, the Director of Content at the new 101.7 The Truth in Milwaukee, is joining the WBA Young Professionals Committee.

Wallace has a passion for building relationships, community service, and helping others meet their goals. He considers working at 101.7 The Truth is a once in a lifetime opportunity. He was there for its inception, and saw it go from an idea to an actual radio station. The station helps amplify and lift the voices of those who aren’t often heard through traditional media.

In his short time at the station, he said he has learned many valuable lessons but none more valuable than the power and influence of radio. He said seeing people use their voice to enact positive and measurable change is a true career joy.

Wallace received his bachelor’s in communication from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and then went on to earn his masters in Sports Administration from Central Michigan University.

Among many initiatives, the WBA Young Professionals Committee has a mentorship program, suggests sessions for WBA events, and connects with young broadcasters with the aim of helping this important group of broadcasters.