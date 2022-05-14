Walker Broadcast Management Institute returns to UW campus

The Walker Broadcast Management Institute returned to the UW Madsion campus in April after a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s instructors were Steve King on leadership, Moses Altsech on customer service, and Tom Walker on financial management for broadcasters.

The keynote speaker was Binu Palta Hill, the Assistant Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the Wisconsin School of Business.

This was the institute’s 23rd year, having completed its first seven 3-year management education cycles in 2018. The 2022 Institute marks the second year of another 3-year cycle. Student may join the cycle at any time. It’s designed for broadcast managers and those seeking or being prepared for broadcast management positions.

This year’s graduates are:

Jeff Fass, WKOW-TV, Madison

Sara Gray, WISC-TV, Madison

Mikel Lauber, KOLN/KGIN, Lincoln, NE

They join a list of 153 graduates who’ve been through the program since the first graduates in 2000.

The 2023 Walker Broadcast Institute courses will be held April 25-27 on the UW Madison campus.

A special thank you to Joan Gillman who oversees and administers the Institute.

We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the estate of William R. Walker which graciously donated funds to endow the WBA Foundation Management Institute. The gift is the largest single contribution ever received by the Foundation.