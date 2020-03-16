Walker Broadcast Management Institute postponed to 2021

The 2020 Walker Broadcast Management Institute is being postponed to 2021 because of the closures prompted by COVID-19.

The courses, hosted on the UW-Madison campus, will be rescheduled for April 20-22, 2021. The UW campus is shut down until at least April 10 to curtail the spread of the virus.

The courses scheduled for 2020 will take place in 2021. Those courses are part of the second year in a three year cycle of courses.

Information about the 2021 Walker Broadcast Management Institute can be found here.