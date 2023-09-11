Wagonhurst named VP/GM of WVTV in Milwaukee

Rocky Wagonhurst has been named Vice President and General Manager of WVTV in Milwaukee.

Wagonhurst joins Sinclair from WJZ in Baltimore, where he was the Director of Local, Regional and National Sales.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer, and President of Local Media said, “Rocky is an accomplished leader with a strong background in developing effective sales strategies and driving revenue growth. We are excited to have him at the helm of WVTV in Milwaukee.”

Prior to his role at WJZ, Wagonhurst held several leadership positions, including Director of Sales at Comcast Spotlight and General Sales Manager at WUTB/UPN in Baltimore. Earlier in his career he held sales positions at Harrington, Righter & Parsons; Blair; KDVR in Denver; and KOVR in Sacramento.

Commenting on his new role, Wagonhurst said, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Sinclair Broadcast Group and look forward to leading the WVTV team in a great community like Milwaukee.”

He is the founder, along with his wife Marianne, of the Claire Marie Foundation, a non-profit organization in memory of his daughter, dedicated to fighting against adolescent and young adult melanoma through awareness, education, and prevention.

Wagonhurst holds a Bachelor of Arts from UCLA.