Viste retires after 50 years at WEAU-TV

Ron Viste is retiring after 50 years as a broadcast engineer at WEAU-TV in Eau Claire.

Viste got his start in radio and military communications before moving to WEAU.

He is known for his dedication to his craft and enthusiasm in working with new technology. He has often taken the lead on big projects and is excited to work on station initiatives that get him working in different venues.

During his tenure at WEAU, Viste has helped and worked with many of the broadcasters in the area, including competitors. He has been a leader with the local Society of Broadcast Engineers chapter. In 2016, Viste was inducted into the National Association of Arts and Sciences Golden Circle.

Viste is credited with essentially rebuilding WEAU a few times over the years, and for the overall success of WEAU.

A party for Viste was held on April 23. His last day working full time at WEAU will be May 1.

Video about Viste’s career