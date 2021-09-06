Viewers raise $58K in school supplies

Milwaukee TV station WISN-TV collected more than $58,000 in school supplies to help local students at the beginning of the school year.

WISN 12’s “Class Act School Supply Drive” delivered essential school supplies to children in the Milwaukee area who need them most. The money was raised online and through text messaging.

From Aug. 24 through Sept. 2, WISN-TV and the Salvation Army conducted a fundraising drive so that local students would have backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, and other classroom necessities before the beginning of the school year.

“People across southeastern Wisconsin recognize that as kids are heading back to school, so many are arriving on that first day without the supplies they need,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “This campaign helps them start the school year ready to learn.”

Through this year’s financial donations, the ‘Class Act School Supply Drive’ will provide more than 2,300 backpacks stocked full of supplies that will be distributed to school districts throughout southeastern Wisconsin. WISN 12 devoted time and resources to promoting the campaign through on-air, online, and social media coverage.

“It’s hard to put into words just how grateful we are for our generous viewers,” said Wade. “Since this campaign launched in 2013, we’ve raised $460,000 and it’s nothing short of inspirational to think of how many children have been positively impacted by these efforts.”