Viewers call in to support sick children

A Milwaukee TV station used a phone bank to raise money to support sick children and their families during the holiday season and beyond.

WISN-TV partnered with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to raise $16,300 during the Dec. 13 fundraising drive. Phone lines were open throughout the afternoon and into the evening for viewers to provide financial support to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin for education, research, and amenities for local kids.

“It really is the season of giving, and time and time again our viewers continue to demonstrate their empathy, compassion, and generosity,” Ben Lorber, director of programming and public affairs for WISN 12 said. “It truly is the most wonderful time of the year, and knowing that children will receive the very best care because of this phone bank, is a very heartwarming feeling.”

The funds raised will help serve the needs of the most vulnerable kids and families in Wisconsin, who rely on Children’s Hospital during extended stays, surgeries, specialty care procedures, emergency room visits, and more.