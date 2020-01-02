Vetterkind signs new 4-year contract

WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind has agreed to a new four-year contract to continue leading the association.

“Michelle’s leadership talents are held in the highest regard among her peers in the broadcast association business,” WBA Board Chair Steve Lavin said. “As chairman of the board of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association this year I have had the chance to work with Michelle more closely and I could not be more excited to know that she will remain President and CEO of the WBA for years to come. The broadcasters in Wisconsin remain in good hands.”

“I am excited and energized about the future of broadcasting and being a part of the potential this industry represents,” Vetterkind said. “It’s an honor to be associated with Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations and the role they play in supporting and improving their local communities.”

Vetterkind’s contract goes through the end of 2023.