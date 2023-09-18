Vetterkind extends contract with WBA

WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind has signed a new contract to continue leading the WBA for another four years.

WBA Board Chair Jan Wade made the announcement.

“The WBA Executive Committee is delighted to renew Michelle’s contract,” Wade said. “We look forward to benefitting from Michelle’s valued and outstanding leadership for years to come.”

“It’s an honor to continue serving the broadcast industry in the state of Wisconsin,” Vetterkind said. “We should all be so very proud of the service you provide to your listeners, viewers, and the communities you serve. Your WBA, our boards, our committees, and our members provide a feeling of family I’m honored to be a part of.”

Vetterkind has been with the WBA since 1995 and has served in her current role since 2007.