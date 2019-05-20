Veteran music journalist joins Radio Milwaukee

A veteran music journalist whose work has been featured extensively in Milwaukee and national publications is joining 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM) as the station’s web editor.

Evan Rytlewski has been music editor for the weekly and online Shepherd Express for 13 years, where he covered all corners of the Milwaukee music scene. He has been a regular contributor to Pitchfork, which has published a variety of his features and more than 100 album reviews. His work has also appeared in Paste, Under the Radar, American Songwriter and Rap-Up magazines. Before working for the Shepherd, Rytlewski was a longtime and prolific contributor to the national A.V. Club.

Rytlewski will write about the Milwaukee music scene and edit the work of other contributors to the station’s website, www.RadioMilwaukee.org.

88Nine Director of Content Nate Imig said Rytlewski will help elevate the content the station creates around local and national artists and will be the primary feature writer for the website.

“Adding such an experienced writer steeped in the Milwaukee music scene really ups our digital game,” Imig said. “Evan has built a stellar reputation as a thoughtful and talented music writer and journalist. His stellar writing and editing will allow us to build on RadioMilwaukee.org’s solid foundation as a source for in-depth coverage of the Milwaukee music scene.”

Rytlewski, a Milwaukee native, said he welcomed the opportunity to bring his musical knowledge and writing experience to Radio Milwaukee.

“Radio Milwaukee has been an invaluable advocate for the city and its music scene,” Rytlewski said. “It’s an honor to join a staff so passionate and creative, and I look forward to helping the station expand its online presence while continuing to cover the music that I love.”