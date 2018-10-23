Velic named to PD position at ‘The Hog’ in Milwaukee

Seasoned music director and longtime on-air personality, Borna Velic, was named program director at 102.9 The Hog (WHQG) in Milwaukee. He fills the seat vacated by Joe Calgaro.

Velic spent his career in the Midwest working in rock radio, leaving Appleton in 2013 to join The Hog.

After a nationwide search to find the best candidate for the successful flagship station, General Manager, Annmarie Topel said, “Borna has been a major contributor since he joined us and an integral part of The Hog’s success. He has great music intuition and knowledge of the format, coupled with a solid analytical ability that is essential in programming.”

Vice President of Programming for Saga Communications, Bob Lawrence said, “Borna was not only the most logical choice but far and away the best choice. He has proven to be an extremely strong, creative force at The Hog, and I’m just so pleased that we could pass him the baton.”