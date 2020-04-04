V100.7 names new program director

Reggie Brown has been named Program Director for V100.7 (WKKV-FM).

Brown will be responsible for the overall branding of V100.7 including on-air, online, and community events. In addition, he will continue to broadcast on the station as an afternoon host and will report to Kerry Wolfe, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Milwaukee.

“Reggie Brown continues to be the voice of the urban community in Milwaukee and we couldn’t be happier to have him lead V100.7 to new heights,” Wolfe said.

“I’m thrilled to lead the V100.7 team,” Brown said. “I’m excited to continue to bring quality programming and thriving events to our Milwaukee community while continuing to entertain our audience in the afternoons.”