UW System launches news service

The University of Wisconsin System is launching the University of Wisconsin News Service, a news and information service to provide free story and image content to Wisconsin media. At the UW News Service web page, the media will have access to three new story and high-resolution image news packages each week for use on the web and in print. Produced by the talented writers, editors, photographers, and videographers the UW’s 13 universities, the UW News Service will offer stories that illustrate the richness of life on a public higher education campus and connect with Wisconsin audiences – stories that describe students succeeding against great odds, the latest groundbreaking faculty research, or partnerships in your communities.

Subscribers will receive an email each Monday with a link to the UW News Service web page. There you’ll find three fresh story packages, along with story packages from previous weeks, which can be easily downloaded and formatted for your use. You’re free to use any story package without charge so long as you abide by the terms of use, available on the web page. Each week one set of story packages will cycle off the web site as it is replaced by a new package.

The service seeks to highlight stories that have universal appeal so that audiences will find them interesting, relevant, and engaging no matter what campus is featured.