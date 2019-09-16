Utnehmer to sell stations, sites to Mazur

Roger Utnehmer is selling Nicolet Broadcasting, which includes five radio stations and two websites, to Bryan Mazur.

Mazur is the sales manager for Nicolet Broadcasting. The sale includes WBDK, Algoma; WRKU, Forestville; WRLU, Algoma; WSBW, Ephraim; an HD translator station, DoorCountyDailyNews.com, and DoorKewauneeHighSchoolSports.com.

Utnehmer worked in broadcasting in Wisconsin for 42 years and is a member of the WBA Hall of Fame. He plans to retire when the sale closes in December.

In retirement, Utnehmer wants to work with radio stations and the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service to create student journalism programs for high school students.

“We’ve hired high school students for many years to report positive news about their school with great results,” he wrote. “ I believe if more stations implemented an intern opportunity for high school news reporters our industry would be more relevant to an important, social-media-savvy demographic, more young people would be interested in radio news careers, more students would be interested in journalism and mass communications in college, and participating stations would have significant, measurable EEO outreach activities to document.”

He also plans to spend more time traveling with his grandkids.

In a Facebook post, Utnehmer told Mazur, “You are inheriting a very solid staff and one of the most beautiful markets in American radio.”