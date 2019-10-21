Use digital tricks to sound live, local

A webinar about using digital tricks to make your show sound more live and local is now available for on demand viewing.

Seth Resler (Jacobs Media) showed radio DJs how they can tap into the power of the internet to make their shows more relevant to the communities they live in:

How to find, follow, and engage with influencers in your market

How to build a free, customized show prep service that focus on your market

How to quickly and easily check dozens of local websites to keep your finger on the pulse

The webinar is available here and all WBA archive webinars are available here.