Two Janesville sellers named Wayne Award finalists

Two radio salespeople working for WCLO/WJVL in Janesville are finalists for the Radio Ink Magazine Radio Wayne Awards.

Shar Hermanson is one of five finalists for the Local Sales Manager of the Year award and Amanda Jezo is one of eight finalists for the “Streetfighter of the Year” award.

Finalists for the Wayne Awards come from a field of hundreds of nominees submitted answers to questionnaires and voting by a blind pool of judges. Winners are determined solely on qualifications and merit.

The awards will be presented at the Radio Show breakfast on Sept. 26 in Dallas.