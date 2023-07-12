Two awarded Jowett Fellowship for photography training

Two radio station employees looking to expand their photography and videography skills are the 2023 recipients of the Rick Jowett Fellowship.

Josephine Avila works at Milwaukee Radio Group. She was awarded $500 to put toward courses at UW-Milwaukee to further her skills. She wants to implement more of her passion for photography and videography into her job and take her self-taught skills to a professional level. Her employer said Avila is especially eager to build upon her skills in this important area.

Greg Stansberry works at Mid-West Family in Madison. He was awarded $500 to enroll in photography classes and invest in books and online courses on the topic. He said he wants to take on more challenging projects, assume leadership roles, and acquire new skills to advance his career. His employer said Stansberry has the potential to achieve even greater success in his career with the support of this grant.

The Rick Jowett Fellowship was established in 2017 by the WBA Foundation to support educational opportunities for photographers and videographers who work in media in Wisconsin. Recipients of the fellowship can use the grant for professional development in the areas of photography and videography.

Applicants can learn more and apply here.

The annual submission deadline is June 1.

Rick Jowett grew up in a media family and spent his career in photography working for the Wausau Herald and WMTV-TV in Madison. Rick began working with the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 1985 as the Association’s event photographer. He served graciously and unconditionally until his passing.