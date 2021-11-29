TV station’s food drive raises more than $141K for local families

The ‘Food For Families Drive,’ organized by WISN 12 in Milwaukee and Hunger Task Force, has raised $141,633. The campaign, which has occurred annually for the last 10 years, ensures that families across southeastern Wisconsin have healthy meals for the holiday season.

“This is a difficult time for many, so it’s really inspiring to see how much generosity has been displayed during the fundraiser,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “One thing we can always count on is our community coming together to help each other out.”

The 2021 ‘Food For Families Drive’ took place from Nov. 15-24. Viewers made online donations to help those who need extra support over the holidays. WISN 12 concluded the donation drive with a phone bank held at the station on Nov. 24.

Local business, Zurn Water Solutions, provided $25,000 in matching funds to help boost the effort on the final day of giving. WISN 12 promoted the 2021 campaign through comprehensive on-air and online coverage – on the station’s newscasts, website, social media channels, and more.

Since its launch in 2012, the various ‘Food For Families Drive’ campaigns have raised more than $1,335,780 to help families throughout southeastern Wisconsin.