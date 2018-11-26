Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

TV station phone bank breaks fundraising record

Published November 26, 2018

A Milwaukee area TV station has broken its own record for money raised during a fundraising drive for local food pantries.

WISN-TV partnered with the Hunger Task Force for the seventh year and raised $198,141 during its “Food For Families Phone Bank.” The amount raised is enough to pay for nearly 1,600 holiday meal boxes for families in need.

“We’re so thankful that each year our viewers continue to demonstrate such generosity during the phone bank,” Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12 said.

During the two-day phone bank, which took place Nov. 20-21, WISN-TV anchors and reporters, along with elected officials, volunteers, and others were featured on the air.

In its seven years, the event has raised $692,141 for families in Milwaukee and surrounding areas.

Posted in In the News

