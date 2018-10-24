TV station partners with high schools to collect 12K pounds of food

A Milwaukee TV station worked this fall with local high schools to collect more than 12,000 pounds of food for those in need.

The WISN 12 Football Challenge exceeded previous records through in-person food donations, online contributions, and mobile fundraising. This year’s efforts shattered last year’s numbers, when in 2017 the challenge brought more than 7,500 meals. The campaign collected food for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

During each week in September and October, two rival schools competed head-to-head to find out who could bring in the largest amount of food. The effort included students, faculty, families, and others in the community.

“Every single Friday night, local high school football teams go head-to-head hoping for a victory,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “This drive builds off that friendly rivalry to collect food for hunger relief efforts.”

While all food donations are passed on to families facing hunger, the weekly winning school won $500 and the runner-up received $250.

Participating 2018 schools: