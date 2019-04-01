TV station helps collect more than 210K meals

A Milwaukee TV station took part in two efforts that resulted in the collection of more than 210,000 meals for the hungry.

Through the ‘Peanut Butter & Jelly Challenge’ and the ‘Scouting for Food’ initiatives, WISN-TV teamed up with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to collect enough food to provide a total of 210,322 meals for those facing hunger in Wisconsin. These efforts in February and March amounted to more than 119,000 pounds of food and over $37,000 in contributions.

“Something as simple as donating the ingredients of a PB&J or filling a bag of non-perishable food items makes a life-changing difference,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN-TV. “The WISN 12 family loves being part of these efforts and thanks the community for their generosity in coming together to make a positive impact.”

In the 16th annual “Peanut Butter and Jelly Challenge.” roughly 60 Wisconsin schools and companies collected jars of peanut butter and jelly, along with monetary donations, to total an equivalent of 126,155 meals for Wisconsin residents who need it most. This charitable campaign culminated in “The Big Drop,” where students brought in donations to the Milwaukee and Appleton Food Banks.

WISN-TV also supported the ‘Scouting For Food,’ initiative, in which neighborhoods across Milwaukee, Kenosha, and Racine counties filled grocery bags with food to help out members of their communities. Thousands of area Boy Scouts then went door-to-door for the food drive, which resulted in 84,167 meals to help fill people’s kitchen tables.

“From area residents, to local grocery stores, schools, the scouts, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and WISN 12, the community-building efforts behind these campaigns make them such a success,” said Ben Lorber, WISN-TV director of programming and public affairs. “It’s an absolute honor to partner on these efforts.”